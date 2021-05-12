Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, MAY 6
• Tanya Michelle Young, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Lloyd Whitley Jr., 54 of Trenton, Georgia, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and failure to pay.
• Jason Wallace, 38 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jeffrey Allen Self, 30 of Woodville, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Sabrina Esloon, 28 of Rainsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Brandon Wesley Elders, 27 of Flat Rock, was charged with theft of property fourth degree and possession of a controlled substance.
• Markus Brian Brezovsky, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with being a fugitive from justice and charged with criminal mischief first degree, criminal mischief second third degree, attempt to elude, reckless endangerment, violation of open container law and failure to stop at stop sign.
• Christopher Shane Baldwin, 30 of Woodville, was held in county jail for Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
• Jason Eugene Freeman, 38 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a warrant.
FRIDAY, MAY 7
• Bradley Vickery, 34 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Lloyd Whitley Jr., 54 of Trenton, Georgia, was arrested on three counts of bond removal.
• Tanya Michelle Young, 47 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture.
• Arlen Lynn Hughes, 55 of Woodville, was arrested on a bond removal and bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
• Jason Tyler Lee Masters, 22 of Section, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Amber Lynn Morris, 34 of Scottsboro, was arrested on four counts of bond removal.
• Jeremy David McKinney, 43 of Bridgeport, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Russell Rozell, 43 of Hazel Green, 43 of Hazel Green, was charged with public intoxication.
• Molly Elizabeth Sanders Crabtree, 40 of Bridgeport, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christy Lashelle Shumake, 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Christopher Allen Smith, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
SATURDAY, MAY 8
• Brett Conrad Johnson Jr., 31 of Huntsville, was charged with trafficking marijuana.
• Dennis Gross Thornhill, 62 of Pisgah, was charged with DUI.
SUNDAY, MAY 9
• Austin Cuzzort, 23 of Centre, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree.
• Gunnar Wayne Goss, 24 of Henagar, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree.
MONDAY, MAY 10
• Donnie Privett, 46 of Bridgeport, was charged with seven counts of failure to pay.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, MAY 6
• Tracey Ann Walker, of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
• Shannon Sullivan, 49 of Stevenson, was charged with theft of property fourth degree.
• Cedrick Kelly, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Tony Wayne Kimbrough, 53 of Scottsboro, was arrested on an assault third degree warrant.
• Loretta Entwistle, 60 of Woodville, was charged with theft of property fourth degree.
• Lindsey Marie Patterson, 28 of Grant, was charged with public intoxication.
• Mark Parker, 33 of Gadsden, was charged with violation of court order.
FRIDAY, MAY 7
• Christopher Allen Smith, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Maurice Doss, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• David Wayne Wilson, 58 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Tony Ray Sargent Jr., 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, loitering in a drug house and failure to appear.
• Daniel Blake Powell, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, loitering in a drug house and failure to appear.
• Heather Lynn Breaux, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Angela Gail Rich, 43 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jeremy David McKinney, 43 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
• Tanner Singletary, 26 of Mississippi, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• William Berry, 68 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Audrey Elizabeth Rozell, 37 of Paint Rock, was charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, MAY 8
• Jason Russell Collins, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Eric Alonzo, 24 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Cassandra Clements, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft of property fourth degree.
SUNDAY, MAY 9
• Matias Felix, 32 of Decatur, was charged with giving false name to law enforcement.
• Steven Ray Lee, 23 of Dutton, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
MONDAY, MAY 10
• Carl Browder III, 57 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Alyssa Marie Davis, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.