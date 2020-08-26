Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, AUG. 21
• Kaitlyn Cheree Layne, 21 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was ordered to serve five days in county jail.
• Daniel Ray Morris, 56 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
SATURDAY, AUG. 22
• David Earl Holloway, 41 of Flat Rock, was charged with resisting arrest, assault second degree, burglary third degree, criminal trespassing and domestic violence menacing.
• Terrance Lamar Blye, 31 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband third degree.
• Charles Richard Rhodes, 52 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
• Winfred James Parson, 54 of Ider, was arrested on a probation revocation.
SUNDAY, AUG. 23
• Brooke Nicole Holt, 20 of Scottsboro, was charged with willful abuse of a minor under 18.
MONDAY, AUG. 24
• John Earl Westmoreland, 54 of Bridgeport, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• James Bradley Garmany, 40 of Fyffe, was charged with domestic violence harassing communications.
• Melissa Marie Hall, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft fourth degree and promoting prison contraband third degree.
• Timothy Jordan Allen Sims, 23 of Indiana, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and carrying a pistol without a permit.
• Anna Marie Smith, 20 of Indiana, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, AUG. 21
• At 10:25 a.m., a report of criminal surveillance on Wall Street.
• At 12:22 p.m., a report of theft third degree and criminal mischief third degree in the 200 block of East Willow Street.
• At 1:41 p.m., a report of duty to stop and remain at scene, DUI, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 900 block of Byron Road.
SATURDAY, AUG. 22
• At 12:20 a.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence in the 23000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 1:22 a.m., a report of illegal possession of alcohol beverages in the 1500 block of South Broad Street.
• At 12:05 p.m., a report of theft of lost property second degree and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card in the 400 block of Parks Avenue.
• At 2 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) and giving false information to law enforcement in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 6:10 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 6:30 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree in the 400 block of Hunt Street.
• At 10:30 p.m., a report of DUI in the 100 block of Harvey Wilborn Street.
SUNDAY, AUG. 23
• At 7:31 p.m., a report of harassment in the 400 block of South Street.
MONDAY, AUG. 24
• At 11:04 a.m., a report of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband second degree, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 1:43 p.m., a report of forgery second degree and theft fourth degree in the 400 block of Winn Road.
• At 4:04 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 6:32 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 8:32 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, AUG. 21
• Grayson Gross, 41 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 48 hours in the city jail.
SATURDAY, AUG. 22
• Charles Richard Rhodes, 52 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
• Garrett Walker Thomas, 20 of Paint Rock, was charged with underage purchase, consumption and possession of alcohol.
• George Farris Sensing, 45 of Tupelo, Mississippi, was charged with theft fourth degree and giving false information to law enforcement.
• David Brian Luther, 58 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment.
• John Wesley Henderson IV, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
SUNDAY, AUG. 23
• Grayson Gross, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of court order.
MONDAY, AUG. 24
• Trina Haun, 44 of Hollywood, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Melissa Marie Hall, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft fourth degree and promoting prison contraband third degree.
• David Joseph Wells, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Lauren Michele McCrary, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
