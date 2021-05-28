On Thursday morning, a line of about 21 cars were gathered from where the Scottsboro Senior Center is, far enough down that cars turning into Rita Williams Drive had but about 50 yards to drive before they could also take their place in line.
Volunteers from the Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments (TARCOG) had people there to help out and represent them, easily identifiable by their green shirts. There, they were lining up for what will be their last drive-thru event at the Scottsboro Senior Center.
The staff and volunteers worked that way too, having a good time seeing the senior citizens who, before the pandemic, would’ve enjoyed the festivities indoors.
“This is the Older Americans Festival, every May we usually celebrate this at New Market in Sherron-Johnson Park and we have a picnic and seven counties come and fish, play games, get popcorn, fudgesicles, a lunch and get a goodie bag,” said Jackson County Council on Aging nutrition coordinator Linda Larcom. “Since we haven’t been able to have this because of the pandemic, TARCOG asked each center to do their own. So each center did and picked their own theme and of course this was the patriotic theme. We’re just celebrating because we’re getting ready to open Tuesday.”
Before beginning the actual drive-thru, Cathy Cowley, who volunteered to come sing, led the group in singing patriotic songs such as “The Star-Spangled Banner”, “God Bless America” and “My Country ‘Tis of Thee”. After that, the event officially began, with workers handing out various items to seniors including a bag with some diabetic socks and pins, a bag of popcorn, some apple pies that were donated by Walmart, fudgesicles and a hot lunch.
Also attending the drive-thru event were Jackson County Commission Chairman Bill Nance, Jr. and Mayor Jim McCamy. Both Nance and McCamy presented the prizes to the best dressed seniors, placed from first to third.
“We wouldn’t be here without our seniors and we got to make sure that they’re taken care of and the council on aging does an incredible job with providing recreation, food whether its to the homebound or coming out here. Just the socializing that the seniors need, the council on aging does a great job at that,” said McCamy. “The volunteers are the ones that assemble the meals, deliver the meals, help with recreation and help the seniors. None of this would be possible without the volunteers.”
While the event itself was widely celebrated, there was something else for both staff and seniors to be excited about. The Scottsboro Senior Center will be re-opening its doors starting Tuesday, June 1.
“Everyone had a great time, great turnout and we’re hoping this will continue to be a better year. We still will encourage them to wear a mask, if they’re not feeling well to stay home and encourage some social distancing. They are going to be able to eat their lunch here, play cards and continue to do the things they loved to do before we closed.”
Larcom also stated that all activities previously provided by the center would continue.
