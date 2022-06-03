Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department is a small department, made up of 22 members. So far this year, they’ve been called 125 times total. Their leading calls are 43 medical, 39 “other," 10 structure fires and nine wood or grass fires. Their calls have increased over the last couple of years and new equipment was desperately needed. They’ve received a couple of grants, totaling $106,350. One grant was from the American Rescue Plan COVID Relief grant for $10,350 and the other was from the USDA Community Development Grant for $96,000.
The American Rescue Plan funds were used to buy medical equipment while the USDA Community Development Grant was used to purchase a new 1,800-gallon pumper tanker, which is expected to arrive in June 2023. Additionally, Macedonia VFD is seeking an additional grant to get a new brush truck.
“It means a lot to our fire department to be able to get the money to buy the equipment that we need. The way the funding has gone in the past eight to 10 years where it’s been lower and lower, it’s extremely important to us and the community to be able to purchase the equipment we need,” Macedonia Volunteer Fire Chief Jimmy Jones said. “We’re here to help the community in any way that we can and we appreciate their help and support.”
While the department has been able to gain some revenue by working the Sand Mountain Dragway and hosting some fundraisers, it’s been difficult to keep up with the equipment needs as they’ve been receiving more rescue calls than in the past.
With these increased rescue calls, Macedonia VFD has begun transitioning from the traditional fire department to more of a fire and rescue hybrid. It was important for Jones to secure this rescue equipment for his department to be well equipped to deal with the occasional rescue calls.
“It’s been a challenge to change from a traditional mentality of just a fire over to the rescue, medical part of it. The equipment isn’t cheap, it’s expensive,” Jones said. “We struggled for the last 15 years to get what we need but we came a long way. We had a rescue truck donated to us by the sheriff’s office and it’s been a big help to us, a major asset to the department. The brush truck that we have now was donated to us by the forestry and it was an extreme asset to us. The rescue and brush truck probably get ran more than any truck we have. We get a lot of support from people in the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.