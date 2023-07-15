Northeast Alabama Community College’s (NACC) Department of Music is excited to debut a brand new ensemble at their concert next month. The newly-formed NACC Rock Ensemble will perform on Saturday, July 22, at 6:30 p.m. in the Tom Bevill Lyceum.
Admission is free, and the event is open to the public. The Rock Ensemble will be performing Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon,” one of the most celebrated and iconic albums in its entirety, according to NACC Music Instructor Stacy Morris.
“We decided that Dark Side of the Moon would be the perfect choice for the premiere performance of the NACC Rock Ensemble, especially on the album’s 50th Anniversary. We hope to do full albums shows every summer,” said Morris.
This show promises a great night of music and entertainment by talented NACC students!
In addition to the new Rock Ensemble, about 35 students make up NACC’s ensembles: Chorus, Encore!, and Jazz Band. Several students perform in multiple ensembles.
Contact Stacy Morris at morriss@nacc.edu or Sara Markham, Instructor of Vocal Ensembles, at markhams@nacc.edu for more information about NACC’s Department of Music.
For more information about Northeast Alabama Community College, visit nacc.edu or download the OneACCS app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Follow NACC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to keep up with the latest announcements, current events, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.