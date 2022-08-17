Dr. Mandi Allen-Bell is spending part of August in Switzerland, selected as one of 50 participants worldwide to train in aesthetics.
Bell, a 2005 graduate of UAB Medical Center, pursued her dream and love of aesthetics in 2019, opening Bell Aesthetics, a medical practice in Scottsboro.
She has been training for aesthetics since 2016, training with many world-renowned trainers including Dr. Sam Assosa, Dr. Arthur Swift (Canada), Professor Cotofona, Dr. Chris Surek, Lana Cheuk (NYC), Dr. Tim Pearce (UK), Julie Horne (Swedish Institute), Giovana McCarthy (CEO PDO Max facial threads, NYC) and many others.
Bell recently attended an Allergan master’s injector symposium, where she was one of two injectors asked to demonstrate her canula technique for cheeks, chin and lips.
The training took place in Birmingham and was a teaching program for other aesthetic specialists to include dermatologists as well as plastic surgeons in both Alabama and the Florida panhandle.
A Pisgah High School graduate, Bell completed her residency in Tuscaloosa, where she served as chief resident. She is a board-certified physician in family medicine.
