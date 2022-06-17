A Jackson County native is the newest medical professions instructor at the Earnest Pruett Center of Technology (EPCOT). Amanda Adkins is excited about this opportunity.
Adkins will be the Health Science II instructor. She joins Shainah Hawes who is the Health Science I instructor.
A 2005 graduate of Skyline High School, Adkins attended Northeast Alabama Community College where she earned her registered nursing degree. When she was attending Skyline High School, Adkins was enrolled in the medical professions program at EPCOT.
Deborah Hilley was the instructor during the time Adkins attended EPCOT and recently retired after 20 years of service.
Adkins says, “Mrs. Hilley made an unforgettable impact on my life as I know she has for many students over the years. I just hope I can continue the legacy that she has built through this program.”
Adkins is very excited about her new position.
“This program did so much for me when I attended,” adds Adkins. “It provided opportunities and work experience that I would not have received otherwise.”
“I look forward to giving back to the students of Jackson County and sharing my passion for the medical field with them as they prepare for the next chapters of their lives.”
Adkins says that she will be happy if she can be half the teacher that Hilley was.
“I don’t know that anyone could completely fill her shoes,” Adkins said. “She was a phenomenal teacher, mentor, and role model to every student. I will do my best every day to try.”
Adkins has been a school nurse in the Jackson County School System for 13 years. Most recently she was the float nurse for the schools.
Prior to joining the school system, she was a labor and delivery nurse at Highlands Medical Center.
Married to Ben Adkins, also from Skyline, she and her husband are the parents of three children. Dalton and Hope are both 12 and Andrew is 10.
