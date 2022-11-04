Two people were arrested last Friday, Oct. 28 following the execution of a search warrant by Jackson County Sheriff’s narcotics agents and Section police at a residence on County Road 48 in Section.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the sheriff’s office, said one baggie of methamphetamine was located, weighing approximately 29.5 grams, along with digital scales, baggies and other items of drug paraphernalia.
“Additional methamphetamine was located elsewhere in the residence, along with methamphetamine pipes and other drug paraphernalia,” said Harnen.
Sandra Darlene Walden, 56, and Alice Rachel Cobb, 42, both of Section, were arrested.
Walden was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Cobb was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cobb is also facing a bond revocation.
Both were transported to the Jackson County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.