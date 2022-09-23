Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6073 will be hosting the Scottsboro Gun and Knife Show over the weekend at the Veterans Fairgrounds. The event will from run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission for the event is $5 for veterans and $8 for others. All State and Federal Firearm laws apply. The event is being promoted by A.G. Gun Shows with all proceeds will go towards VFW Post 6073.
