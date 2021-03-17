Outside the main entrance of Highlands Medical Center last week, many of the healthcare workers were gathered outside when State Sen. Steve Livingston presented CEO John Anderson a resolution.
“These folks have done so much for us in the past year, they needed to be recognized,” Livingston said “Mental health is a little bit of an issue throughout this COVID-19 as people have been isolated, they’ve been stuck. Really haven’t been able to attend church, facilities, anything like that. Any recognition we can give [healthcare workers] is way too little, they do so much for us.”
With over a year since COVID-19 caused most of the United States to shut down and begin long-standing mask mandates throughout the country, Gov. Kay Ivey has already announced that after April 9, the mask mandate will not be extended.
“The mask has helped and as you gear up for something and you begin to back out of it, we have concerns. We are going to certainly encourage people to continue to wear the masks inside the hospital for a while after the mandate, I think you’ll see that from most hospitals,” said Anderson. “We’re trying to protect people from the virus and we certainly want to continue to do everything we can to protect our employees and our patients from getting the virus because it will not just immediately go away. I think the more vaccine that gets out there and continuing to protect each other with masks and other distancing efforts, we can continue to help us get the virus to dwindle.”
