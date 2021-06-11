First Southern State Bank has announced the 2021 Young Leader Scholarship winners for North Jackson, North Sand Mountain and Scottsboro High Schools.
Cherika Smith, a graduate of North Jackson High School, won a $1,000 Young Leader scholarship. Smith plans on attending the University of Alabama in Birmingham to pursue a degree in Medicine.
Luke Maples, a graduate of North Sand Mountain High School, won a $1,000 Young Leader scholarship. Maples plans to study Industrial Technology and Electrical Instrumentation.
Hayden Judge, a graduate of Scottsboro High School, won a $1,000 Young Leader scholarship. Judge plans to attend Lee University to pursue a degree in either Radiology or Chemical Engineering.
“For over 18 years, First Southern State Bank has offered leadership scholarships to members of the senior classes of the high schools in the communities in which we have branches,” said First Southern President and CEO Jack Lovelady. “Our 2021 Young Leaders are all exceptional students and have endless potential. We wish them every success as they go forward to follow their dreams.”
