The Buy Nothing Scottsboro Facebook page is a place for people to put items they no longer need up to give away. A variety of items can be found on the page, ranging from clothes to furniture and even a popcorn maker. The Buy Nothing Project started in 2013 in Washington in an effort to reduce pervasive plastics in the ecosystem through encouraging people to buy less and share more. Since then, the Buy Nothing Project has ballooned from a small group in Washington to over 6.5 million community members across over 7,500 communities.

Denise White heard about the project while online and decided to look into starting a Buy Nothing page for Scottsboro.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.