The Buy Nothing Scottsboro Facebook page is a place for people to put items they no longer need up to give away. A variety of items can be found on the page, ranging from clothes to furniture and even a popcorn maker. The Buy Nothing Project started in 2013 in Washington in an effort to reduce pervasive plastics in the ecosystem through encouraging people to buy less and share more. Since then, the Buy Nothing Project has ballooned from a small group in Washington to over 6.5 million community members across over 7,500 communities.
Denise White heard about the project while online and decided to look into starting a Buy Nothing page for Scottsboro.
White remembers being part of a local freecycle group in the days before Facebook and when she heard about the Buy Nothing Project, it reminded her of those days and decided to give it a try.
“I liked that it was local and thought it could bring a community together. I also liked that it already had a set of rules to go by,” White said.
White had to take a class to learn about the rules and how to run the page and had a “mentor” to help set up the official page. White said that the course was taken at your own pace and that she completed it in a couple of days.
“There’s a lot of support (within the project), there are groups that you can ask other page administrators questions,” White said.
The Buy Nothing Scottsboro page officially launched May 3, 2021. Though it was hard to get going, after White had kept posting things to encourage activity, the group began to take off and now has just under 500 members.
On the page, various items can be found, such as clothes and even furniture. People can simply offer up what they no longer need or even ask for things as well. Though, ultimately, it’s up to the poster to give the item away, as it’s not exclusively a first come, first serve deal.
There are only a few rules that apply to keep the page in order: no pets, no sales and members must be from the community the page is for, in this case the City of Scottsboro.
White points to the mission statement of the Buy Nothing Project, which states the goal is to “give, receive, lend, share and show gratitude in hyper-local gift economies, where the true wealth is the connections between real neighbors.
Though, if anyone were to want to start one for their own communities, White has said that she’d be happy to point them in the right direction and encourages people to get involved with the project.
“It’s a lot easier than I thought it would be and people are a lot more involved than I was expecting,” White said.
