IMG_2887

EPCOT was decorated for the celebration of 50 years of career tech in Jackson County.  These EPCOT student leaders greeted visitors and directed them to the room for the celebration.  They are Corey Dempsey, Madelyn Griffith, Christopher Campbell, and Nashaina Hartline.  They did an excellent job.

 Sentinel Photo | Peggy M. Himburg

Tuesday was an exciting day at EPCOT (Earnest Pruett Center of Technology) when former instructors, administrators, and staff arrived for a 50th anniversary celebration.  Guests enjoyed visiting, touring the building, and delicious refreshments.

  “Career tech in Jackson County has a strong foundation and will continue to be a staple of our community,” said Drew McNutt, Career Technology Director at EPCOT.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.