Tuesday was an exciting day at EPCOT (Earnest Pruett Center of Technology) when former instructors, administrators, and staff arrived for a 50th anniversary celebration. Guests enjoyed visiting, touring the building, and delicious refreshments.
“Career tech in Jackson County has a strong foundation and will continue to be a staple of our community,” said Drew McNutt, Career Technology Director at EPCOT.
In welcoming the guests to EPCOT, McNutt, said, “We’re not where we are today without you. We want to celebrate those who got us here.”
Michael Counts, EPCOT Career Technology Coordinator, told the group that he came to EPCOT 30 years ago. “I learned skills here that I have taken with me in life. Things change, and I look forward to where we’re going.”
“Our staff worked tirelessly to put this together,” said McNutt. “We have an amazing team here.”
The Jackson County Technical School was established in 1972, and many students have gone through the doors since that day. More courses are offered with that number expected to increase with the opening of the Innovation and Career Academy in a few months.
The school name was changed to the Earnest Pruett Center of Technology to honor Earnest Pruett who was the first director of the school. He loved educating students and preparing them for the future. He was known as a hard worker always willing to help his students achieve their career goals. His son and daughter were among those in attendance for the celebration and said he would be happy with how far career tech has come.
McNutt and Counts led the visitors on a tour of the facility so they could see what today’s students are doing. Several of the instructors spoke with the groups about their programs, and the students were happy to demonstrate their skills in some of the classes.
Students from every high school in the Jackson County and Scottsboro City School Systems attend EPCOT. The second and third year students come in the morning then the first year group attends in the afternoon. The students spend a lot of time in hands-on learning.
Students who pursue an advanced diploma are able to receive advance classes through Jackson County’s Distance Learning Program at EPCOT. EPCOT also has an articulation agreement with several colleges that allows students to receive college credit for the classes they take at EPCOT. This reduces the time needed to obtain a degree or certificate in a given program.
EPCOT students may belong to organizations such as HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America), Skills USA, and FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America). Students can participate in local, state, and national contests for most courses. This allows the EPCOT students an opportunity to compete for honors that often lead to scholarships and job opportunities.
As student interest and enrollment increases, there is a possibility of the addition of more courses. When the move is made to the new building, there will be additional equipment for most of the courses. An EPCOT student today has the choice of more courses than the students from the earlier days., and the instructors work with the students to help them find their fit. This is expected to continue as the workforce needs change. EPCOT works to prepare their students to enter the workforce armed with the skills needed in today’s businesses and industries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.