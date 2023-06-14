This week’s outstanding youth is a young lady who was an honor student throughout high school and plans to continue her education. Elli Smith is a 2023 graduate of North Sand Mountain High School.
Elli maintained an A and B average throughout high school. She was a member of the Beta Club.
This young lady was also a member of the Science Club. She was a member of PRIDE (Personal Responsibility in Daily Excellence). Elli was selected as the Bison of the Month for January.
Elli says that her last semester history class was her favorite class. “The class is never dull,” she adds.
During high school, Elli took dual enrollment classes. By the end of her senior year, she had earned over 30 hours taking these courses.
To incoming freshmen, Elli would say, “Never take a moment for granted. Try your hardest in everything that to do, and always give credit to God for your accomplishments. It will fly by faster than you realize. Take it all in.”
Elli says one of the best things about North Sand Mountain High School is how the teachers care about the students. “We also have amazing pep rallies.” She likes the graduations and how small the school is so you know everybody.
This 2023 graduate plans to continue her education at Chattanooga State. She plans to enter the radiology program.
When Elli has free time, she enjoys being with people she loves.
Elli is the daughter of Jeff and Valerie Smith and has a younger brother, Cooper. Her grandparents are Bea and Jimmy Cox and Alice and Jabo Smith. The family has three dogs and two cats.
Elli attends New Home Baptist Church. There she is active with the youth group.
