Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, AUG. 23
• Jessica Marie Jent-Parker, 41 of Estill Fork, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Clarence William Durden, 49 of Section, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, violation of court order and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Robert Mason, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Frances Elizabeth McCraney, 50 of Section, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24
• Lucas Boyd Baldwin, 31 of Section, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Zachary Jacob Mullins, 24 of Bryant, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jarred James Priest, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of forged instrument third degree and theft fourth degree.
• Christian Marie Rogers, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, AUG. 23
• John Troy Westmoreland, 61 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Alison Megan Pinegar, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of open container law.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24
• Dustin James Chambless, 35 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Charles Hayden Bell, 22 of Rainsville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Charlie Sorrano, 22 of Florida, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Joyce Culberson, 20 of Fort Payne, was charged with theft of property fourth degree.
THURSDAY, AUG. 25
• James Allen Stacy, 19 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Ashley Megan Quarles, 36 of Estill Fork, was charged with two counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Malik Topez McCamey, 26 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Damien Neil Knight, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Adam Joseph Bayer, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear and obstructing government operations.
