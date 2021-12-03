The Scottsboro-Jackson Heritage Center is resuming Christmas activities and invites the community to attend the free festivities that will begin with Santa at the Center on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 1-3 p.m.
Free pictures of children with Santa will be offered as well as refreshments. This event has been changed from the normal Sunday event to Saturday to hopefully accommodate more families.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to stop by and enjoy watching their children visit with Santa and see the wonderful decorations in the Brown-Proctor House as well as the new exhibit center.
The Heritage Center will host Christmas Open House for the community on Sunday, Dec. 12, from 12-3 p.m. This is also a free event for the community. The time has been changed from normal event hours, and visitors are encouraged to stop by for refreshments and entertainment after leaving Sunday church services.
Refreshments are provided by members of the Scottsboro Museum Board.
