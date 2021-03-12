Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, MARCH 9
• A report of theft on County Road 88 in Pisgah.
• A report of theft on Highway 117 in Stevenson.
• A report of possession of a controlled substance on Section Ferry Road in Section.
• A report of harassing communications on Laurel Street in Scottsboro.
• A report of a domestic incident on County Road 48 in Section.
• A report of shooting into an occupied dwelling on County Road 66 in Section.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10
• A report of arson of a motor vehicle on County Road 366 in Section.
• A report of theft on Taylor Street in Scottsboro.
• A report of sexual assault on County Road 451 in Dutton.
• A report of harassment on County Road 289 in Bryant.
• A report of possession of drug paraphernalia on Highway 72 in Woodville.
THURSDAY, MARCH 11
• A report of theft on County Road 124 in Dutton.
• A report of fraud on Highway 71 in Pisgah.
• A report of burglary on County Road 183 in Woodville.
• A report of a domestic incident on County Road 326 in Flat Rock.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MARCH 9
• Lanette Pitts, 36 of Section, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10
• Adam Joe Warren, 44 of Bridgeport, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Darrell Wayne Miller, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Geofry Kim Malerich, 57 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Rose Jackson, 54 of Stevenson, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Adam Hughes, 47 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Ashley Nicole Hudson, 32 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Amy Marie Fellger, 36 of Hollywood, was charged with violation of release order.
• Ryan Keith Evans, 37 of Section, was charged with burglary third degree and theft of property third degree.
• Brandon Cotton, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana first degree.
• Brianna Callahan, 27 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
THURSDAY, MARCH 11
• Tony Lee Brown, 29 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Megan Gamble, 25 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• William Gothard, 55 of Chickamauga, Georgia, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of open container law.
• Brandon Wayne Hall, 37 of Madison, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Debra Lynn Powell, 55 of Ider, was charged with child endangerment.
• Adam Rowe, 40 of Jasper, was charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
THURSDAY, MARCH 11
• At 11:20 a.m., a report of identity theft in the 2000 block of Veterans Drive.
• At 1 p.m., a report of theft third degree on Sarah Betty Lane.
• At 4:48 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 8:50 p.m., a report of theft third degree in the 200 block of Lisa Lane.
• At 9:55 p.m., a report of possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 23000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MARCH 9
• Jeremy Blake Dukes, 29 of Hollywood, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Grover Hoffman Price Jr., 56 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a warrant.
• James Kyle Gross, 33 of Scottsboro, was arrested on violation of court order warrant.
• Jeremy Daniel Brunet, 30 of Grant, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10
• Rory Eugene Martin Jr., 32 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a violation of court order warrant.
• John Mickey Holt, 63 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of court order.
• Emery Waylon Francis, 34 of Fyffe, was charged with obstructing governmental operations.
THURSDAY, MARCH 11
• Mikalua Forbes, 24 of Stevenson, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Gregory Eric Rice, 30 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jeremy Justice, 36 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
• Nicholas Lee, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
FRIDAY, MARCH 12
• Dorothy Mae Stewart, 38 of New Hope, was charged with failure to appear.
• John Wesley Henderson, 42 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 48 hours in city jail.
• Kerry Don Wilson, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
