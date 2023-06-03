Jackson County Alabama has more caves per square mile than any county in America, with 3,536 charted caves. Stephens Gap is located in the heart of Jackson County; it is one of the most photographed caves in the world and has appeared in National Geographic Magazine.
The cave is located on a 123-acre preserve in Woodville, and is part of Southeastern Cave Conservancy Inc. (SSCi). SCCi owns or leases 170 caves on 30 preserves in six states and offers online permits, free of charge. Permits are required for all visitors to an SCCi preserve.
SaveYourCave.org is a movement powered by SCCi, a 501C3 nonprofit. The permit system limits the number of people allowed to visit a cave. The goal is to preserve caves through conservation, education, and recreation for future generations. Cavers are required to familiarize themselves with the laws protecting caves.
Stephens Gap is well-known for its accessibility. There are two entrances to the cave: a 144-foot vertical drop accessed by using rappelling equipment and a walk-in entrance just 30 feet away. Those who chose to repel into the cave share the space with a waterfall. The natural topographical landscape allows daylight to stream into the abyss. When the waterfall is roaring and the light streams into the cave, providing a backdrop to the mist, visitors are given spectacular photo opportunities.
The area is commonly wet and slippery and caution is needed. Deaths have occurred at the cave. Cellular coverage is poor to nonexistent at the preserve, making it difficult to call for help.
From the parking area there is a 2-mile roundtrip hike with an elevation change of 239 feet. A sign labeling the trailhead and yellow flags on trees mark the trail. Look for a gravel parking lot and small gate with access by using a code found on the permit .
Low-impact camping may be allowed by request and case-by-case basis. Camping space is limited. Stephens Gap is a NO DRONE ZONE.
Permits for caving at Stephens Gap may be obtained at: https://permits.scci.org/ According to the Stephens Gap website helmets are now required even for the walk-in section of the cave. Stephens Gap is located at 8408 County Road 30, Woodville, AL 35776. Phone: 423-771-9671.
