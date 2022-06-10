Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 7
• Charles Richard Rhodes, 54 of Hollywood, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house.
• Darel DeWayne Newman, 56 of Guin, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Patrick Michael Murphy, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of criminal trespassing third degree, theft fourth degree and unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.
• David Tucker Maples, 24 of Horton, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespassing third degree.
• Easton Drake Hamilton, 22 of Bryant, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree and chemical endangerment of a child.
• Stephanie Deanna Edgar, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Aretha Cates, 48 of Grant, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Kaleigh Starr Cantrell, 33 of Bryant, was charged with chemical endangerment of a child, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael Scott Allen, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8
• Charles Matthew Stone, 29, was arrested on a bond removal.
• Keri Jenifer Bell, 32 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Steven Blake Bradford, 35 of Huntsville, was arrested on three counts of bond forfeiture and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Jonathan Wayne Brewer, 48 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a theft by fraudulent leasing warrant.
• Davey Campbell, 46 of Scottsboro, was arrested on warrants.
• Wayne Daniel Moore, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with obstructing justice using false identification.
• Tony Ray Sargent, 54 of Pisgah, was returned to county jail from court.
• Teresa Kay Vess, 51 of Gurley, was returned to county jail from rehab.
• Bradley Eugene Vickery, 35 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
THURSDAY, JUNE 9
• Larry Dale Brown, 40 of Skyline, was charged with two counts of failure to pay and two counts of failure to appear.
• Wayne Daniel Moore, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with four counts of failure to pay.
• Nicolas Sheridon Jacoway, 32 of Stevenson, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault and unlawful imprisonment second degree.
• Joshua Adam Steelman, 48 of Baileytown, was charged with failure to appear.
FRIDAY, JUNE 10
• James Watwood, 46 of Brownsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Timothy Wassell, 21 of Maryland, was charged with DUI.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 7
• Julia Michelle Brown, 45 of Henagar, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jeremy Daniel Brunet, 31 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8
• Sofia Sese, 18 of Florida, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Tiffany Moore, 30 of Pisgah, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Alvin Paschal, 39 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• Bob Edward Garrett, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Alicia Michelle Gray, 42 of Dutton, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
THURSDAY, JUNE 9
• Ronald Cartee, 62 of Moulton, was arrested on illegal possession of prescription drugs and DUI warrants.
• Jacob Whiting, 22 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
• Cory Bolt, 32 of Dutton, was charged with DUI and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Joe Nathan Glover Jr., 53 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
