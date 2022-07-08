Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JULY 5
• Paul Anthony Gilliam, 43 of Robertsdale, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Kenneth Wayne Foshee, 38 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 6
• James Richard Cooley II, 29 of Jasper, Tennessee, was charged with harassing communications, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief second degree.
• Kayla Brooke Hambrick, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with drug trafficking.
• Johnny McLemore, 47 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Charlotte Kay Raulston, 55 of Bridgeport, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
• April Rebecca Shrader, 37 of Henagar, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Jaylynn Summer Traylor, 28, was charged with public intoxication.
• James White, 36 of Rainsville, was arrested on two counts of bond revocation.
• Tara Twitty Bright, 42 of Hollywood, was charged with public intoxication.
THURSDAY, JULY 7
• Mitzi S. Payne, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft of property fourth degree.
• Hunter Kyle Allen, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lonnie Ray Atchley, 48 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jonathan Baker, 28 of Higdon, was charged with violation of drug court.
• Dwana Cosby, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Clarence William Durden, 49 of Section, was arrested on a violation of a court order.
• Karen Kaye Hall, 58 of Huntsville, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation.
• Easton Hamilton, 22 of Higdon, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Rex Lawhorn, 20 of Stevenson, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for rape second degree.
• Bryan Clinton Stewart, 42 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Keri Brooke Winkles, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JULY 5
• Robert Austin Loudermilk, 25 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Marcus Reggie Brown, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Christopher Michael Brown, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Sadron Lampert, 38 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Justin Norris, 34 of Cedar Bluff, was charged with failure to appear.
• Felicia Gail Tiffin, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Dustin Lee Adams, 33 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a violation of court order.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 6
• Joseph Frank Ward, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Casey Alexander Mullinax, 19 of Henagar, was charged with failure to appear.
• Candace Sheree Brewer, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
THURSDAY, JULY 7
