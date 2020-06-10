The Scottsboro City Board of Education convened in person last week for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic reached Alabama.
The first order of business for the board was to hear a financial audit conducted by Mr. Gene Gossett of Gant, Croft & Associates. The audit concluded no serious financial, or internal weaknesses of the board, however, there has been a recommendation from the audit that the board adopt an official conflict of interest policy, rather than referring to the state’s policy.
The school board budget has also been amended for additional funds; the new amendment for the budget plan will hopefully provide enough funds for teachers, in case there arises a new need for more distance learning. With the concern for distance learning, there had also been discussion on when broad training will take place for virtual learning.
The Schneider PASS Services invoice has also been approved for the 2020-2021 school year, which will provide prices and services for the maintenance for the school buildings.
In the midst of the pandemic, there have been precautions installed by schools and universities nationwide to protect students, faculty, and staff; one of these precautions is extensive temperature examinations, and sanitation. The topic of summer activities was brought up Thursday evening, with concern over resuming athletic practices for the summer, particularly with football and wrestling, with players being checked before every practice. Wrestling practice/competition is a major concern due to the nature of the sport, and coaches will need to find a way to properly train wrestlers, while still abiding by school regulations.
Absenteeism, especially during the flu season, is also a concern for attendance in the coming school year. Since coronavirus has a high rate of infection, there is a possible risk of having multiple students absent during the peak months of the flu season.
The board has approved the following staff for the 2020-2021 school year:
The resignation of Adam Gilbert for the Physical Education position for Scottsboro High School, effective June 1, 2020; the retirement of Joan Ehlert for LPN/bus aide, for Scottsboro City Schools, effective June 1, 2020.
The transference of Kyle Crabtree, from Nelson Elementary School, to Physical Education and Career Preparedness teacher at Scottsboro High School (replacing Adam Gilbert, effective 2020-2021); the transference of Kyle Lewis from the Project Lead the Way Teacher at Scottsboro Junior High School, to Science Teacher for Scottsboro High School (effective for the 2020-2021 school year, replacing Amanda Haston-voluntary); the transference of Shaley Lewis, English Teacher for Scottsboro Junior High School, to English Teacher for Scottsboro High School (effective for the 2020-2021 school year, replacing Wendy Haymon); the transference of Anna Rogers, Kindergarten Teacher for Nelson Elementary School, to ARI Reading Coach for Nelson Elementary School, and Caldwell Elementary School (effective for the 2020-2021 school year, replacing Regan Webb).
The employment of Mary Margaret Green for Science Teacher at Scottsboro Junior High School (effective for the 2020-2021 school year, replacing Paige Machen).; the employment of Justin Lynch for History Teacher at Scottsboro High School (effective for the 2020-2021 school year, replacing Ryan Jones, currently pending certification approval and background clearance); the employment of Taylor Machen for Math Teacher at Scottsboro Junior High School (effective for the 2020-2021 school year, currently pending certification approval); the employment of John Micah Whited for Physical Education Teacher at Nelson Elementary School (effective for the 2020-2021 school year, replacing Kyle Crabtree); the employment of Haylea Cooper for the Club Wildcat Teacher Assistant at Collins Intermediate School (effective August 3, 2020-May 27, 2021); the employment of Kane Fowler for Maintenance Worker for Scottsboro City Schools (effective June 8, 2020, replacing Jacob Foster); the employment of Ashley Whitney for computer technician at Scottsboro City Schools (effective June 22, 2020, replacing Kathy Jacobs);
The certification of Tom Doll for Math Teacher at Scottsboro High School (10 days, for the 2020-2021 school year only).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.