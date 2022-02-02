After Gov. Kay Ivey’s State of the State address last week, Jackson County Commission Chairman Bill Nance, who along with Hoyt Harbin, will serve as the Innovate Jackson County co-chairs, spoke to those in attendance about the five-year plan for Jackson County.
“We have interviewed more than 80 businesses and community leaders within Jackson County and I must say thank you for the candor, for the feedback that we received in those interviews because it has helped us put together what I believe is a better plan for our next five years,” Nance said. “Through these interviews, five initiatives were identified: work force solutions, economic vitality, destination marketing and tourism, public policy and advocacy, investor relations, communication and marketing. We want to thank the vice chairs who have done a lot of work to help us to find these initiatives and their leadership in each of these initiatives.”
Innovate Jackson County set a goal for a $1 million dollar total budget, leaving $200,000 to be spent each year. It was announced that the plan had raised a little over $1 million already as of last Tuesday.
Their plans for workforce solutions call for collaboration with both businesses and educators in order to build a strong pipeline of potential workers, organize a plant managers group in order to identify training and leadership needs, assist business and industry’s needs through specialized training and to develop workforce partnerships to provide the best solutions to these workforce development challenges.
To improve the economic vitality for Jackson County, the initiative seeks to assist and develop small businesses by organizing a small business task team to create different strategies to assist promoting and supporting small businesses. They will assist other existing businesses with retail growth and retention by offering no-cost mentoring and low-cost programming and training to business owners in the areas of accounting, marketing and human resources. They will also implement a “Smart Growth” business and retail recruitment, aiming to identify retail targets for recruitment, partnering with the Jackson County Commission and local municipalities to identify, develop and deliver incentive packages to increase the recruiting success rate and to partner with the Jackson County Economic Development Authority to assist in its industrial recruiting efforts.
To improve public policy and advocacy, Innovate Jackson County plans to implement a renewed Investor Relations program, which will be used to track, log and advocate for positive public policy issues while going against the negatives, create and promote pro-business local, state and federal legislations based on the input from Jackson County business leaders and community partners, conduct semi-annual meetings with elected officials and county-wide stakeholders to gather information on issues affecting business growth, partner with the Jackson County Commission and the city of Scottsboro for county and city strategic planning.
Innovate Jackson County will look to partner with county stakeholders to hire a new, qualified and experienced Director of Tourism, partner with the Jackson County Commission, the city of Scottsboro and other municipalities to develop a comprehensive Communications and Marketing Campaign. The team designed to boost destination marketing and tourism will also partner with the workforce solution team to gather industry hospitality data, to collaborate with North Alabama and Jackson County stakeholders to help develop the Singing River Trail, a trail that will connect Jackson, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties and to partner with the Tennessee RiverLine program to build a coalition with the cities of Scottsboro, Stevenson, Bridgeport, town of Langston and the Jackson County Commission to develop a system of trail experiences along the Tennessee River.
Lastly, Innovate Jackson County will develop a comprehensive Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce Communications Plan to boost their investor relations, communications and marketing. The plan includes making a specific Innovate Jackson County, Power of Partnership Investor Relations Program, to ensure that all chamber communications remain on-brand and consistent, utilizing all the channels of communication to optimize outreach and to develop and manage an annual master calendar of events, meetings and regular updates in order to ensure the flow of timely, impactful and relevant content.
Though the funds for this project were only recently fully funded, some of the initiatives outlined in this plan are already beginning to take form.
“This new plan is the culmination of a deep dive realignment into the structure and make-up of the Chamber and how we operate,” Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce Chairman Jim Jordan and Chamber President Rick Roden said in a joint statement. “In addition, we engaged and gathered input from more than 80 public and private sector leaders throughout Jackson County. The result is an innovative five-year program of work, newly refined staff job descriptions and refocused individual work plans including performance indicators.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.