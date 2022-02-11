Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, FEB. 8
• Andrew Lee Gonzales, 24 of Rainsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Elizabeth C. Gilliam, 42 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• April R. Shrader, 37 of Henagar, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• James Thomas Scarborough, 51 of Stevenson, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Amber Lynn Morris, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
• Kevin Lee Little, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Benjamin Terry Linville, 44 of Dutton, was charged with receiving stolen property second degree, resisting arrest, hunting without permission, attempt to elude and hunting without a license.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9
• Patrick S. Murphy, 58 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jason Cary Morris, 45 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Jacob Wayne McCarson, 30 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property fourth degree.
• Randall Keith Barnes Jr., 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with harassment and menacing.
• Janoah Marc. Andre, 22 of Dothan, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cheyenne Lakota Brown, 24, was charged with loitering in a drug house.
• Lisa Gamble, 40 of Stevenson, was arrested on a possession of drug paraphernalia warrant.
• Joshua Allen Pass, 43 of Bridgeport, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Richard Keith Smith, 35, was charged with loitering in a drug house.
• Jeffery Delane Ray, 60 of Stevenson, was charged with theft fourth degree.
THURSDAY, FEB. 10
• Michael Scott Cagle, 53 of Stevenson, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• David Garner, 43 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to pay.
• Charles Allen Hicks, 51 of Bryant, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Leonard Ray Johnson, 44 of Fackler, was charged with harassment and making terrorist threats.
• Faith M. Kelso, 38 of Shelbyville, Tennessee, was charged with kidnapping second degree.
• April Rebecca Shrader, 37 of Henagar, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, FEB. 8
• Tammy Lynn Farmer, 47 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a theft of services warrant.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9
• Courtney Rose Gibbs, 22 of Owens Cross Roads, was charged with fleeing to elude, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
