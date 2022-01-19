Jason Pierce has spent the majority of his career in the Jackson County District Attorney’s office, first as an assistant district attorney and now as the district attorney.
In all the more than 25 years, Pierce said he never remembers as many murder trials as the office faced in 2021.
Pierce and his staff prosecuted three murder trials last year, two of which resulted in convictions and a third that resulted in a manslaughter conviction.
The year also saw three more cases indicted for murder, along with four arson cases indicted and 16 different sexual abuse cases indicted.
“We had a productive year,” said Pierce. “It was very busy. I don’t expect 2022 to be much different.”
Pierce said he can never recall as many felony jury trials in 2021 as before. Some of that, he said, was due to the pandemic that pushed cases back.
Pierce said the county is seeing more financial exploitation of the elderly cases.
“It’s a relatively new law,” he said. “Those kind of cases can be very time consuming. I give the sheriff and investigators credit. They do a really good job.
Pierce said there were two cases in 2021 and three more indictments,
He said the child support unit of DHR collected $66,000 in child support arrears during 2021 and $152,000 in current support.
“Kudos to them getting money to the kids,” he said.
Drug use continues to be an issue, according to Pierce.
“Fentanyl has become a significant problem,” he said. “We are seeing a number of overdoes in our community. It’s a problem state wide and nation wide.”
