The Employees of the Month for September and October at EPCOT (Earnest Pruett Center of Technology) have been announced. These students are Madison Short and Reed Potter.
Madison was chosen for September. he is a junior at Skyline High School and studies precision machining at EPCOT.
Madison has won several awards with the Skills USA program during the two years she has been enrolled in the precision machining program. She placed second in AMT Skills USA national competition in 2021 and third in local manual machining competition.
She took top honors in the AMT Skills USA state competition in 2022 then placed fifth at the national competition that same year.
Earlier this year Madison built a prototype part for a 3D printer that NASA is experimenting to 3D print on foreign planets in outer space. Her future plans are to pursue a career in machining.
Reed Potter was selected for the honor in October. He is a junior at Scottsboro High School.
This is Reed’s first year to be enrolled in the HVAC program. He plans to pursue a career in the HVAC industry.
