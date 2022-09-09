On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Hollywood police arrested two females on drug charges.
According to the police department, Capt. Ryan McCarver, while on patrol, was doing business checks when he pulled into a local business and noticed two people outside the business ingesting drugs.
McCarver made contact with the suspects, took possession of the contraband and began a narcotics investigation, which resulted in arrests.
Mary Elizabeth Roberts, 52 of Hollywood, was charged with public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree and three counts of promoting prison contraband second degree, that included methamphetamine, oxycodone and Xanax.
Amanda Kelly, 37 of Stevenson, was charged with public intoxication, possession of marijuana second degree and six counts of promoting prison contraband second degree that included methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax and marijuana.
Both Roberts and Kelly were taken to the Jackson County Jail. Kelly was released Wednesday on a $30,800 bond, while Roberts remained in jail on a $16,300 bond.
