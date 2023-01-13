Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JAN. 10
• Joseph Michael Clem, 38 of Pisgah, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Marc Dominic Casias, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of contempt of court.
• Roger Dale Johnson, 48 of Woodville, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and bond revocation and charged with harassing communications, failure to pay and domestic violence third degree criminal trespass.
• James Parrish Bartlett, 47 of Arab, was arrested on a bond revocation and charged with five counts of failure to appear.
• Jacob Tyler Thompson, 26 of Stevenson, was charged with murder.
• John Benjamin Ballard, 56 of Stevenson, was charged with disorderly conduct.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11
• Dillon Robert Barrett, 23 of Dutton, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault and domestic violence third degree criminal mischief.
• Jackie Harris, 75 of Flat Rock, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Chasity Deona Chisenall, 41 of Flat Rock, was charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cortney Clark Hobbs, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with probation violation.
• Robert Joseph Wayne Rector, 42 of Bridgeport, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
THURSDAY, JAN. 12
• Joseph Michael Kmetz, 30 of Huntsville, was charged with receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.
Scottsboro Police Report
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, DEC. 30
• Geoffrey David Saylor, 44 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
• Timothy Bradford, 59 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
• Luke Crockett, 32 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 48 hours in city jail.
• Tabitha Payne, 22 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Terry Joseph McCracken, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear and possession of marijuana second degree.
SATURDAY, DEC. 31
• Nicole Haley, 38 of Rossville, Georgia, was arrested on a fugitive warrant.
SUNDAY, JAN. 1
• Paul Consagra, 53 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Steven Vance, 58 of Huntsville, was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• Dezmond Larkin, 34 of Phenix City, was charged with domestic violence third degree simple assault.
• Ahshantee Shareece, 29, was charged with domestic violence third degree simple assault.
MONDAY, JAN. 2
• Amy Haney, 41 of New Hope, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Anthony Acker, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Bobby Sprouse, 51 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4
• Christopher Payne, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Angela Thomas, 53 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a criminal trespass warrant.
• Jeremy McKinney, 44 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
• Janelle Dutton, 32 of Decatur, was charged with DUI.
• Barry Kennamer, 63 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, JAN. 5
• Crystal Clements, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jordan Myers, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Michael Demott, 34 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a violation of protection order.
• Maurice Doss, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Paul Reed, 44 of Fort Payne, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
FRIDAY, JAN. 6
• Nathan Peters, 39 of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Billy Wayne Locklear, 60 of Rainsville, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Benjamin Mason, 23 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
• Wanda Dunn, 29 of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Antonio Evans, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
SATURDAY, JAN. 7
• Sharmill Wells, 28 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Pauline Peek, 55 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SUNDAY, JAN. 8
• Jervon Kelly, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a pistol by violent felon and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jordan Walker, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, JAN. 9
• Andy Horton, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.