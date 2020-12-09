Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, DEC. 4
• Roger Joseph Dale Lynch, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Toby Shirley, 49 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jeffery Dwayne Kirk, 49 of Bridgeport, was charged with two counts of failure to appear, failure to pay and sex offender registration notification act violation.
• John Winston St. Clair, 30 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SATURDAY, DEC. 5
• Jeremy McKinney, 42 of Bridgeport, was arrested on warrants.
• Danial Eric Baker, 37 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Luke Aaron Knight, 23 of Fackler, was charged with public intoxication.
• Noah Dwight Littrell, 20 of Fackler, was charged with public intoxication.
SUNDAY, DEC. 6
• Ronald Bruce Adams, 57 of Fort Payne, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Duane E. Herron, 45 of Elkhart, Indiana, was charged with kidnapping second degree and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, DEC. 4
• At 10:58 p.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 500 block of Willow Street.
• At 12:10 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree in the 300 block of County Park Road.
• At 2:41 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
SATURDAY, DEC. 5
• At 12:29 p.m., a report of harassment in the 300 block of Micah Way.
• At 12:40 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree in the 300 block of West Anderson Street.
• At 4:14 p.m., a report of criminal mischief third degree in the 200 block of Sebring Drive.
• At 5:38 p.m., a report of duty to remain at scene of an accident in the 800 block of South Broad Street.
SUNDAY, DEC. 6
• At 8:06 a.m., a report of duty upon striking fixtures upon the highway in the 22000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 4:48 p.m., a report of theft second degree in the 19000 block of Highway 35.
• At 5:30 p.m., a report of structure fire on Happiness Drive.
• At 5:59 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree in the 22000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, DEC. 4
• Cary Lynn Garner, 44 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
• Derrick Lane Moody, 28 of Fyffe, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Misty Dawn Moody, 45 of Rainsville, was charged with theft fourth degree.
