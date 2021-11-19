Woodville Public Library has been selected as one of 100 libraries to participate in round three of Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.
The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library host a Summer Reading Program for those in grades seventh through twelfth so that students can continue to be a part of their community during the summer and participate in programs that let everyone have a great time while introducing new concepts that are geared towards an older age group.
“We are excited to offer a Summer Reading Program for grades seventh through twelfth and be able to allow those that would have aged out of the program prior to this opportunity being available. We hope to create connections and find other ways to keep teens active in the library during the school year,” said Alyssa Cosby, Woodville Public Library’s new director.
As part of the grant, Woodville Public Library staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. Staff will then host a conversation with residents about how to increase teenage engagement in years to come and use the grant funds to start a teenage program that is geared towards the thirteen to nineteen age group in order to make the program enjoyable and relevant for all.
“Currently, the library does not see a lot of teenage engagement within our programs and recognizes that teenagers need programs available which will connect with them on a level that is relevant to their current interests,” said Cosby.
If you are interested in getting involved or taking part in the conversation, please contact Alyssa Cosby at 256-77-2796, or visit https://www.facebook.com/Woodville-Public-Library-115032042420 for more information.
Since 2014, ALA’s Libraries Transforming Communities initiative has re-imagined the role libraries play in supporting communities. Libraries of all types have utilized free dialogue and deliberation training and resources to lead community and campus forums; take part in anti-violence activities; provide a space for residents to come together and discuss challenging topics; and have productive conversations with civic leaders, library trustees and staff.
“Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries (ARSL).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.