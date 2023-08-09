Those teachers entering the Scottsboro City School System for the first time attended a New Teacher Workshop last month. A small introduction to each of these teachers and the school where they are located is listed below.
Nelson Elementary School
Samantha Hood and Denise Piskorz will be teaching Pre-K this year. Both are graduates of Scottsboro High School and Athens State University.
Hood believes that all children are unique and all have the ability to learn. “I believe that a classroom should be a safe, caring community where children are able to grow,” she adds. She is the daughter of Angie and Chuck Hood and enjoys spending time outdoors and creating memories with her friends and family.
Piskorz loves to see the excitement children have when they learn something new. “Children learn best when they feel safe,” she adds. “I am a safe place for them to learn and be comfortable with making mistakes.” She is the mother of four children: Mary Kathryn, 21; Nicholas, 17; Matthew, 15; and Christopher, 12. Piskorz enjoys hiking, playing the flute and ukelele, and spending time with her family.
Caldwell Elementary School
New at Caldwell this year are Jody Wright, Trent Williams, and Emma Warren. All three are Scottsboro High School graduates.
Warren graduated from the University of North Alabama and will be teaching ELA/Social Studies in third grade. “I believe that education is a gift that continues to grow as we grow,” she says. “To me, teaching is a calling.” She enjoys spending time with her family and friends, being on the water, and attending church at Center Point Baptist Church.
A graduate of Mississippi State University, Williams will be teaching second grade. He believes that each child deserves a new slate each and every day no matter the day(s) before. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends, being on the river, reading, and playing with his dog, Murphy.
Wright graduated from Athens State University and will be teaching second grade. “I am a firm believer in all students can learn and be successful,” she says. “With engaging and motivating lessons, mountains can be moved.” She is married to Adam Wright, and they have one child, Gatlin, 2. She enjoys reading, teaching, and being with her family.
Collins Intermediate School
Savannah Grooms Webb will be teaching fourth grade math and science. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin. “I believe all students are unique and are capable of learning,” she says. “I believe that students need structure in order to succeed in the class setting. I feel strongly in building community in the class, getting to know my students, and helping them to build strong bonds with their classmates.” She is married to Matt Webb, and they have two children, Caleb, 9, and Livie, 7. She enjoys reading, gardening, traveling, and is active in church.
Scottsboro Junior High School
Donye Richardson will be an aide serving seventh and eighth graders. He is a graduate of Scottsboro High School and Jacksonville State University. He wants to be a mentor to the students and guide them in the right direction in school. Richardson enjoys being around his family, playing golf and fishing, and sports.
Scottsboro High School
New to Scottsboro High School this year are Erin Allen, Miles Keith, Stacey Mantooth, and Jenna McKenzie.
Allen will be working as a special education collaborative teacher. She is a graduate of Jacksonville State University. “I believe that a classroom should be a safe and inspiring community where the potential of each student is nurtured,” she says. “I will strive to bring a positive attitude and high expectations for myself and my students each and every day.” Allen is married to Peyton Allen, and they have a four-month-old daughter named Emmiline Grace. She enjoys all things outdoors and sports, and loves to play golf and spend time with her family.
A Jacksonville State University graduate, Keith will be teaching U.S. History to ninth and tenth graders. “I will always have a student first philosophy,” says Keith. “I want to create skillful and knowledgeable learners.” He and his wife, Brittany, have three sons: Seth, 10; Trent, 8; and Bean, 6. He enjoys golf, hunting, and fishing.
Mantooth is a graduate of Scottsboro High School and will be working with Life Skills. “I hope that I can leave a life-long impression on each child,” she says. She is married to Clay Mantooth with two children, Gage Parrett, 12, and Nova Mantooth, 5. She enjoys spending time with her family and sitting on the porch.
A graduate of the University of the Cumberlands, McKenzie will be teaching U.S. History, World History, and coaching softball. “As high school educators, it is important to teach students the tools needed to be well-rounded citizens while also encouraging them to be life-long learners,” she says. “I want my students to see how fun learning can be!” She is married to Mitchell McKenzie and enjoys reading and working out in her free time.
