Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, MAY 22
• A report of assault on County Road 57 in Pisgah.
• A report of harassment on Edmonds Drive in Scottsboro.
• A report of promoting prison contraband at the Jackson County Jail.
• A report of criminal mischief on County Road 60 in Pisgah.
SATURDAY, MAY 23
• A report of a domestic issue on Highway 72 in Paint Rock.
• A report of theft on County Road 326 in Flat Rock.
SUNDAY, MAY 24
• A report of burglary on County Road 43 in Macedonia.
MONDAY, MAY 25
• A report of trespassing on County Road 151 in Henagar.
• A report of theft on County Road 461 in Pisgah.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MAY 22
• Brandon Ray Brantley, 39 of Athens, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• James Dwight Hicks, 26 of Trion, Georgia, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Ravon Talley, 44 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to pay.
• Lloyd, Hillard Whitley, 54 of Trenton, Georgia, was charged with fleeing to elude, criminal mischief second degree and driving with a suspended license.
• Kevin Allen Littles, 38 of Dutton, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting prison contraband second degree and bond revocation.
• Lloyd Anthony Poe, 38 of Ft. Payne, was charged with harassing communications, bond revocation, making terroristic threats, failure to appear and bond forfeiture.
SATURDAY, MAY 23
• Kristy Nicole Dunn, 26 of Huntsville, was charged with a drug court violation.
• Misty Michelle Trivett, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with probation revocation.
• James Isaiah Miles Wynn, 21 of Vinmont, was charged with DUI.
• Shelley Leann Wynn, 42 of Vinmont, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Timothy Alan Holmes, 39 of Guntersville, was charged with theft by fraudulent leasing.
• Jeremy Roosevelt Kelly, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with probation violation and domestic violence third degree.
SUNDAY, MAY 24
• Jacob Lee Corvell, 28 of Ider, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree.
• Jenna Elizabeth Koopman, 27 of Mobile, was charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Barbara Ann Wallace, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with probation revocation and escape third degree.
MONDAY, MAY 25
• John Carden, 31 of Fackler, was charged with probation revocation.
• Sebastian Zane Grider, 25of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and carrying a pistol without a permit.
• Dustin Clyde Phillips, 24 of South Pittsburg, Tenn., was charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• William Earl Poe, 42 of Stevenson, was charged with criminal mischief second degree, violation of open container law and possession of a controlled substance.
• Matthew Tommy Smith, 38 of Stevenson, was charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, MAY 22
• At 10:15 a.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 12:47 p.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance at the 100 Block of Micah Way.
• At 1:25 p.m., a report of criminal mischief second degree and theft of services fourth degree at the 2100 Block of Moody Ridge Road.
• At 2:26 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree at the 1000 Block of Ridgedale Road.
• At 3:16 p.m., a report of illegal possession of prescription drugs at the 100 Block of Micah Way.
• At 6:14 p.m., a report of harassment at the 700 Block of South Market Street.
• At 7:34 p.m., a report of domestic violence at the 900 Block of South Houston Street.
• At 8:08 p.m., a report of theft of lost property at the 2600 Block of Porter Road.
SATURDAY, MAY 23
• At 2:44 p.m., a report of leaving the scene of an accident at the 2300 Block of South Broad Street.
• At 4:48 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 6 p.m., a report of possession of marijuana and DUI at the 21000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
SUNDAY, MAY 24
• At 12:43 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree and theft third degree at the 1100 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 5:25 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 7:39 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree at the 1100 Block of Ridgedale Road.
• At 9:38 p.m., a report of DUI, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana at the 500 Block of Sharon Street.
MONDAY, MAY 25
• At 12:51 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 5:35 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 5:55 p.m., a report of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 100 Block of Camille Street.
ARRESTS
SATURDAY, MAY 23
• Brandi Taylor Ladd, 19 of Sequatchie, Tenn., was charged with theft fourth degree.
•Stan Corbitt, 34 of Section, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Shawn Massey, of Huntsville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and DUI.
SUNDAY, MAY 24
• Jenna Elizabeth Koopman, 27 of Mobile, was charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
