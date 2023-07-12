Over the next couple of months you will have plenty of opportunities to look at your hay. Every couple of days as you go to the barn or fence row to get a few bales for the cows you will look at hay. But have you ever really looked at your hay and evaluated how good or bad it is? Too often we assume that all hay is equal. The number of rolls that come off a field is noticed, but not the quality. A lot can be learned by looking at the physical characteristics of a bale, because they give a good indication of the nutritive value of hay. If we evaluate the hay the same way a cow views it, we can learn something about hay quality. Ask yourself, if you bring out a bale of hay that has been stored for 9 months to a cow, is she going to be happy? Can she be productive? Get a bale out and answer the following questions by observing, feeling and smelling the hay.
1. How much rot is there? Round bales of hay that have been stored outside can have a lot of rot on the outside. Six inches of rot on the outside can mean that 30-40 percent of the bale will be rejected by the cow. This is a lot of hay that can’t be used. Storing hay inside a barn or covering it with a hay tarp can decrease the amount of hay lost to rotting.
2. Is the hay stemmy or leafy? As the proportion of leaves increase, the quality of hay increases. Leaves have the most protein and energy of any part of the plant. More leaves means more protein. Stems make the hay coarse, and not as palatable to the cow. Cut hay early to get as much leaf and as few stems as possible. On first cuttings of tall fescue and orchardgrass, cut the grass at the late boot stage, which means just as the seedheads are beginning to appear. Late cuttings of tall fescue and orchardgrass will be leafier as these grasses do not make seedheads after the first cutting. Johnsongrass, sorghum-sudan and pearl millet needs to be cut at no taller than 40 inches to have good quality hay. Well fertilized bermudagrass needs to be harvested at 15 to 18 inches at 4 to 5 week intervals.
3. What color is the hay? Color can give a good indication of the conditions when the hay was produced. Hay cut early and cured fast will have the same green color as the growing plant. The more yellow or brown a hay is, the more mature the plant was when cut, and the longer it took to dry it for baling. The longer hay is exposed to the weather before baling, even if it doesn’t get rained on, the lower the quality will be. The weather conditions are out of our control but try to be ready to cut when the weather permits, and don’t waste that first day of good weather.
4. How does the hay smell? The goal is to have a clean odor in the hay. Hay that is put up wet will have a dusty or moldy odor. This makes hay less appealing to cows. Also, if you have moldy hay the quality is reduced because mold is using the protein and energy instead of cattle. Hay that is put up wet can also heat up to the point that it looks dark brown and is burnt. Cows often like the taste, but the protein is undigestible by the cows. The quality of this hay is probably so poor that it takes more energy to digest the hay than the cow can get from it.
5. Are there a lot of weeds in the hay? Weeds in a bale tell us two things. First, the quality of the hay is low. Weeds like buttercup, horsenettle, thistle, broomsedge etc., are low quality, so large amounts of them will reduce the quality and palatability of hay. Also, a weed is growing where a grass or clover plant should be. More weeds mean a smaller yield from the pasture. It may be time to think about fertilizing and doing something to improve the stand of grass or renovate with clovers.
6. Take a hay sample. Visual appraisal can only go so far but taking a hay sample and submitting it to the lab can give you more certainty about meeting the needs of your cows. The hay report will give you information about the energy, protein and some of the vitamins and minerals that are found in the hay. You make decisions about supplementing with other feeds that would help meet the increased needs of a cow that is nursing a calf or the weight gain goals of a growing steer or heifer. Hay sample can be submitted for $20 per sample through the Alabama Soil, Forage and Water Testing Lab.
These are questions that you have probably thought of before. But reconsider them with respect to how they impact the value of hay to the cow. Since she is the one that has to eat it, evaluate the hay from the cow’s point of view. Any questions can be directed to the Jackson County Extension Office at (256) 574-2143.
