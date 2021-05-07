The Beta Club at North Jackson High School had 11 students to place in the top three during recent competition at the Alabama State Beta Convention. Of this number, six were first place winners.
Sayni Ramirez captured first place in two divisions. She won the top spot in creative writing and poetry.
Placing first in the painting category was Trinity Seale. She had this to say about her painting of Mother Nature. “With everything that has been going on in the world in past years, I feel like this is an accurate representation of how “Mother Nature” feels, wearing her mask and clearly distressed about the state of the world.”
Lilly Smith placed second with her painting. She said, “I decided to paint this picture to depict the dark year we have endured together as a society. To show a representation of how the world is in a dark place at this time, and how it has affected my mental health, as well as many others. I created this painting to show that bright flowers and happiness can bloom even when everything around is dark.”
North Jackson’s Quiz Bowl team placed first in that competition. This is a general knowledge competition which stresses quick recall. Difficulty of the questions ranged from trivial to highly technical information.
The Club placed third in the portfolio competition. This showcases the club’s experiences from the time span of state convention to state convention. It is a way to record each Beta Club’s service, membership, and activities for the school year. This competition is designed to encourage club pride, creativity and innovation, interpretation of a theme, and artistic design.
Reese Smith earned third place with an entry in the recyclable art division.
Will Rich was the first place winner in the Agriscience competition for seniors.
The North Jackson Club had two first place winners in the Spanish competition. Adrian Cardenas placed first in the twelfth grade division, and Francisco Andres placed first in the ninth grade division.
Faculty sponsors for the North Jackson High School Beta Club are Julie Griggs and Stephanie Shelton. They are extremely proud of their club members and their performance at the state competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.