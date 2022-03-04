Throughout Wednesday and Thursday, Steered Straight’s Michael DeLeon spoke to six schools in Jackson County about the dangers of vaping.
On Wednesday, DeLeon spoke at Skyline High School, Woodville High School and Section High School. On Thursday, he spoke at Pisgah High School, North Sand Mountain High School and North Jackson High School.
“The thing is, when you come to a school district, it’s good to hit all the schools so all the schools get the same message so when they’re talking in their circles, their teams, their park, their games, they can say this guy came to my school and the others can say ‘oh, he came to our school too,’” DeLeon said. “So now you don’t have one kid wanting to stop vaping and the kids all around him didn’t hear that message. They all hear the message and they’re all encouraging each other ‘OK, maybe we should stop.’”
During his talk, DeLeon shared multiple stories of drug abuse by high schoolers, noting an increase in the abuse of the drug fentanyl through vape pens.
DeLeon asked the students at Section high school if they knew anyone their age who vapes. Hands across the gym bleachers raised. He then asked if they knew someone in middle school who vaped. Hands across the gym bleachers once again raised.
DeLeon shared his own story of drug abuse, talking about how he began smoking and drinking at 11 before moving on to marijuana, cocaine and meth, culminating in his eventual arrest and imprisonment for 12 years.
As DeLeon was reaching the end of his 90 minutes, he spoke of two things he brought for the students to take home. One of them was a booklet with information on drugs and the other, Victoria’s Voice, a published diary of Victory Siegel, who died at 18 after overdosing on methadone and antidepressants. DeLeon has been giving out copies of Victoria’s Voice for about a year and says he’s donated over 400,000 copies of the diary.
“It’s fueling kids to go to counselors. Kids can read a girl’s diary and the pain that she put on paper and they relate to it, not just the girls, the boys too. It enables them and urges them to go to a counselor,” DeLeon said. “They don’t want to end up like Victoria, they don’t want to end up like me and so they learn from our mistakes. That’s the cautionary tale for the benefit of learning from our mistakes.”
Before the students are dismissed, DeLeon opens the floor for kids to ask him any questions. Some ask about how often he flies or drives to speak, others ask how to talk to loved ones about quitting. After he’s done, more students come up to him to speak with him one-on-one and he speaks with each one.
“I had two kids walk up to me and say that they just went into the bathroom and threw their vape away. Two kids just told me I got rid of my vape because of you and that’s what I want to hear. I wish they would give it to me and I could take it out of the building, which happens sometimes. The first school this morning, a kid handed me his vape, it’s in the car and I’ll get rid of it later but I get about 500 to 600 vapes per year,” DeLeon said.
