In honor of his over 50 years of service to the banking industry, the Alabama Bankers Association (ABA) welcomed Lowell Galloway, of First Southern State Bank, to their Half-Century Club.    

Jack Lovelady, President and CEO of First Southern State Bank, Mike Ellenburg, President and CEO of First Bancshares, Inc and Debbie Pharr, Community Banking Ambassador of the ABA recognized Galloway recently during the annual Stockholders meeting of First Bancshares, Inc, the parent company of First Southern State Bank.  Galloway was honored for his fifty years of outstanding service to the banking industry in Alabama.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.