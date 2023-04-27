In honor of his over 50 years of service to the banking industry, the Alabama Bankers Association (ABA) welcomed Lowell Galloway, of First Southern State Bank, to their Half-Century Club.
Jack Lovelady, President and CEO of First Southern State Bank, Mike Ellenburg, President and CEO of First Bancshares, Inc and Debbie Pharr, Community Banking Ambassador of the ABA recognized Galloway recently during the annual Stockholders meeting of First Bancshares, Inc, the parent company of First Southern State Bank. Galloway was honored for his fifty years of outstanding service to the banking industry in Alabama.
Lowell Galloway began his banking career in 1973 at C & S Bank in Cartersville, Georgia. In 1977, he moved to Albertville and worked with Central Bank (Compass Bank) where he remained until 1984, when he became employed at Albertville National Bank, now Regions Bank. Galloway served as President of Regions Bank in Marshall County until 2005 when he started Vantage Bank. He was named to the Board of Directors of First Southern State Bank at the sale of Vantage Bank to First Southern in 2019.
A native of Geraldine, Galloway is an active member of the community serving as the Chairman of the Albertville Industrial Development Board, has held various roles in the Marshall County area, and the Albertville Rotary Club. Mr. Galloway and his wife, Debbie have two children and four grandchildren. In his spare time, he enjoys the company of family and friends, and Auburn sports.
“We are very grateful for Lowell Galloway’s contributions and commitment to First Bancshares, Inc.,” Ellenburg said. “It’s a privilege to celebrate this milestone with him. He has played a vital role in the success of the Bank. It is a privilege to celebrate this milestone with him.”
First Southern State Bank is a state-chartered community bank that has been serving individuals, small-to-medium-sized businesses, and large corporations in Northeast Alabama since 1910. It offers a wide range of personal and commercial banking, loans, and services via a dedicated, local staff committed to providing superior service and treating customers like family. First Southern State Bank has 10 locations in Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall Counties of Alabama.
