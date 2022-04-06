The Jackson County Cruisers will host the initial Scottsboro Saturday Cruise-in for 2022 on Saturday, April 9.
The Cruise-In will be held on the courthouse square, from 5-7 p.m. Everyone who registers a car will be eligible to win one of three cash giveaways. There is no fee for registering a car or for spectators. There will be plenty of parking around the square.
The Jackson County Cruisers will host a Cruise-In on the second Saturday of each month from April through October. Check out the Jackson County Cruisers Alabama on Facebook for the latest information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.