If your child will be entering kindergarten for the 2022-2023 school year and attending Nelson Elementary School in Scottsboro, there are a couple of important dates to put on your calendar.
A parent meeting is set for March 8 and registration is March 11.
Parents of upcoming kindergarten students should plan to attend the parent meeting. This meeting will be on March 8 at the Scottsboro Board of Education beginning at 5:30 p.m.
To complete registration for your child you will need the child’s birth certificate and immunization records. You will also need to provide two proofs of residency.
The main registration date for students will be at Nelson Elementary School on March 11. Registration times are by the last name of the student. If your child’s last name begins with A-H, you should be at the school to register between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Students with names beginning with I-Q will register between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Those students whose last names start with R-Z will complete registration between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The first 250 students to register for kindergarten on March 11 will receive a sign to place in their yard. This is a sign welcoming a New Wildcat to Scottsboro City Schools.
It says, “New Wildcat headed to Kindergarten” and is very colorful.
