Ben Richardson, who served the people of Jackson County in District 23 of the Alabama House of Representatives for 12 years, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. He was 98.

Richardson served in the state legislature from 1982-1994, where he served as chairman of the Agriculture Committee, chairman of the Southern Legislative Agriculture Committee and the Alabama Housing Finance Committee.

