Ben Richardson, who served the people of Jackson County in District 23 of the Alabama House of Representatives for 12 years, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. He was 98.
Richardson served in the state legislature from 1982-1994, where he served as chairman of the Agriculture Committee, chairman of the Southern Legislative Agriculture Committee and the Alabama Housing Finance Committee.
Born in Jasper in 1924, Richardson graduated Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Science. Richardson spent his career in the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service, where he worked in Colbert County from 1945-1968. He came to Jackson County and worked until retiring in 1981. A year later, he ran for political office.
“Ben was a ‘hands on’ agent,” said longtime friend Jack Livingston, a local attorney in Scottsboro. “He visited farmers all over the county.”
Livingston said when Richardson was elected to office, he continued to emphasize needs in the rural areas.
“Rural health is just one example as well as providing funds for rural water by way of tobacco tax,” said Livingston. “He was a strong supporter of our hospital. He served our county well.”
