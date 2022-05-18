Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
FRIDAY, MAY 13
• Shaun Randal Allen, 35 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Daniel Scott Cooper, 62 of Section, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
• Kammie Glass, 22 of Fyffe, was ordered to serve 24 hours in county jail.
• Adam Nicholas Haislip, 42 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and eight counts of bond revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear and failure to pay.
• Michael Paul McBride, 35 of Dutton, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Danny Aston Park, 19 of Lacey Springs, was charged with theft of property third degree.
SATURDAY, MAY 14
• Lloyd Darnell Elliott, 63 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Charlie Lee Rutledge, 58 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
SUNDAY, MAY 15
• Ronnie Lee Davis, 40 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Tina Faith Glover, 55 of Pisgah, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Eric Damon Harrison, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MONDAY, MAY 16
• Jonah Landon Wilkins, 26 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a warrant.
• Donnie Wade Privett, 41 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Jonathan Dakota Brown, 22 of Fyffe, was held in county jail for DeKalb County.
• Anthony Nathaniel Durham, 40 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jennifer Ryan Durham, 33 of Stevenson, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and two counts of bond removal and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Jeremy Dale Gifford, 29 of Skyline, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Larry James Kirk, 60 of Bridgeport, was charged with six counts of violation of release order.
• Mary E. Roberts, 52 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Jacob Spencer Whiting, 22 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
FRIDAY, MAY 13
• Shon Patrick Case, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with fleeing to elude and two counts of failure to appear.
• Christopher Lee Smith, 31 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, MAY 14
• Zachery Alexander Nichole, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Angela Williams, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft of property third degree.
SUNDAY, MAY 15
• Eric Damon Harrison, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brandon Kyle Johnson, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Tina Faith Glover, 55 of Pisgah, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher Allen Smith, 48, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• James Derrick Haney, 31 of Fort Payne, was charged with violation of court order.
• Sierra Elaine Hart, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Britney Lyn Fine, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
MONDAY, MAY 16
• Jaquata Dawn Cox, 54 of Gurley, was charged with DUI.
• Brendon C. Westmoreland, 25 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a warrants.
• Bradley Stephen Anderson, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Candis Nicole Cantrell, 37 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
