During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, the council discussed the replacement of batteries in a weather siren near Scottsboro Junior High School.
Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus estimates that $985 should cover the cost of the new batteries and the labor.
“The (Emergency Management Agency) notified us almost two weeks ago that the weather sirens are actually on our property on the south end of Bynum Softball Field,” Necklaus said. “That one wasn’t operating so we had Sharp come out and (Street Department Director Wayne Moore) helps us out with a bucket truck and they decided to replace all four batteries. It takes two to three weeks for batteries to come in and we’ll coordinate to get that thing fixed.”
The city council will vote on the budget amendment during next week’s meeting.
