All students in the Jackson County and Scottsboro City School Systems will eat free this school year due to the participation in the Community Eligibility Provision. This includes breakfast as well as lunch. However, there is a cost for adults, and this has increased to meet federal guidelines.
The adult breakfast must be the total of the free reimbursement rate for breakfast plus the USDA Commodity Rate and the Severe Need reimbursement. The adult lunch must be the total of the free reimbursement rate for lunch along with the USDA Commodity Rate plus the Safety Net reimbursement.
Adults who plan to have lunch or breakfast with their children who attend one of the city schools should be prepared for the following prices. Breakfast for visitors will increase from $2 to $3.50. Lunch for visitors will increase from $4 to $5.50.
For faculty and staff the prices for both meals has increased as well. The price of breakfast will now be $3 rather than $2. Lunch will be $4.75 rather than $3.55.
For adults with children attending any of the schools in the Jackson County School System, the price for breakfast will be $3 and lunch will be $4.50. Faculty and staff will have to pay $2.85 for breakfast and $4.35 for lunch.
All of these prices will be effective at the beginning of this school year.
