The top two students in the senior class at Skyline High School have one more award to add to their accomplishments. Kenzie Manning and Lexie Stucky were recognized at the Bryant Jordan Student Athlete Awards Banquet in Birmingham.
Manning and Stucky are the Region 8 Class 1A winners which is a huge reflection on both their athletic and academic achievements. It is unusual for a school to have two winners, and Skyline High School is proud of these young ladies.
Manning is No. 1 in her senior class. She has been a member of the Vikings varsity basketball team during high school. Her future plans include studying to become a teacher.
Stucky is number two in her senior class. She has also been a member of the Vikings varsity basketball team during high school. Stucky plans to study secondary education at the University of North Alabama.
In addition to being a class winner, Stucky was awarded the W. Edgar Welden Service Award Scholarship. This increased her scholarship awards to $5,500.
Both of these young ladies were recognized at this month’s Jackson County Board of Education meeting, but only Stucky could attend. Manning had a prior engagement. Superintendent Jason Davidson and board chair Chad Gorham congratulated these young ladies on this achievement.
“Congratulations to Ms. Kenzie Manning and Ms. Lexie Stucky for representing the Jackson County Board of Education and all of Region 8 at the Awards Banquet,” added Davidson.
The Bryant Jordan Student Athlete organization believes that when great ability in sports is combined with exceptional effort, ultimate success is achieved. “At this intersection is where we find a young person’s full potential. Rewarding this success each year with 104 college scholarships is our great privilege.”
