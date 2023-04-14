Manning Stucky

Kenzie Manning, left, and Lexie Stucky are the Region 8 Class 1A Bryant Jordan Student Athlete scholarship winners.  These two outstanding athletes are also the top two academically in their senior class at Skyline High School.  They were recognized at this year’s annual Bryant Jordan Student Athlete Awards Banquet.  Lexi was also awarded the W. Edgar Welden Service Award Scholarship.

 Special Photo

The top two students in the senior class at Skyline High School have one more award to add to their accomplishments.  Kenzie Manning and Lexie Stucky were recognized at the Bryant Jordan Student Athlete Awards Banquet in Birmingham.

Manning and Stucky are the Region 8 Class 1A winners which is a huge reflection on both their athletic and academic achievements.  It is unusual for a school to have two winners, and Skyline High School is proud of these young ladies.

