During the Monday Scottsboro City Council meeting, Scottsboro High School golfing assistant coach Zach Belvin spoke to the city council about a tourism grant for the upcoming AHSAA Golf Sectionals, which will be held next Monday.
“We are hosting the 6A North Sectionals. We’re applying for this tourism grant to help with that. It’s going to be roughly 22-25 teams, boys and girls,” Belvin said. “I know of about eight teams right now that have gotten hotel rooms in Scottsboro.”
Since Scottsboro High Schools move to 6A, they’ve been largely unable to host sectionals in the past three to four years, though with their pending drop back down to 5A, Belvin said that Scottsboro can hopefully either continue to host sectionals next year or the sub-state tournament.
The city council will vote on whether or not to approve this tourism grant during next week’s meeting.
