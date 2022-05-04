For the first time since the COVID pandemic, college music programs in the state are opening their doors to high school and junior high band students to allow them to get an authentic experience of being a part of collegiate band programs. Students from both Scottsboro Junior High, Collins Intermediate, and North Jackson High school applied themselves and took advantage of these great opportunities.
Over the weekend of March 24, Kylie Marcum, an eighth-grade tubist at Scottsboro Junior High attended the University of North Alabama middle school Honor Band festival. Marcum had to apply and audition to secure her spot in the Honor Band, and well on campus participated in rehearsals with other middle school musicians from all over the state.
She attended performances from different UNA music ensembles, got to tour campus and concluded this festival with a concert on Saturday March 25th. Marcum was the only student from Scottsboro and one of the only students in the County to attend this honor band.
Recently, nine students from North Jackson High School and from Scottsboro High School traveled to Jacksonville State University to participate in their Marching Honor Symposium. Three Scottsboro students (Adam Petosky, sixth-grade; John Riley Marcum, seventh-grade and Kylie Marcum, eighth-grade) and six North Jackson students (Jake Beavers, ninth-grade; Sydney Lacy, 11th-grade, Nolan Lawhorne, 12th-grade; Ivory Perry, seventh-grade; Lilly Preciado, 11th-grade; Gavyn Taylor, ninth-grade) spent the entire day living the life of a JSU marching Southerner. Students got the opportunity to practice and be taught side by side with members of the marching Southerners. They learned marching fundamentals, the fight song, and even got to march on the football field.
At the end of the day, the students were able to participate in the annual tradition of “Reading Band,” where they played alongside the existing members of the Southerners and played through the show music for next year.
“This opportunity for students to experience how far music can take them can make a tremendous impact”, Scottsboro Junior High director Allison Haley said. “It makes me so proud that students took this initiative to be a part of these honor bands and are true ambassadors for our school and community.
The director for North Jackson, Matthew Whitehead, said, “It’s a huge honor for my students to attend this event. The time they spent there will be invaluable for our upcoming marching season and I look forward to them sharing their knowledge with the rest of the band. As an alum of JSU and the Southerners, it also makes me proud that the University is continuing to support high school students and programs throughout the state.”
To further support the Scottsboro band programs, all are welcome to attend the Spring Concert on May 17 at Goose Pond Amphitheater at 5:30 p.m.
If you would also like to support the NJHS band, they will be having their Spring Concert on Tuesday, May 10 at 6 p.m. at North Jackson High School’s new gym.
