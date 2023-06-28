On Friday, the 12th annual Freedom Celebration will be at 10 a.m. on the Jackson County Courthouse lawn.
The celebration is hosted by Jackson County Drug Court, Family Life Center, Family Wellness Court and the entire recovery community. Drug court will have their weekly meetings on the courthouse lawn to start the day before helping prepare and serve a lunch for all visitors to swing in and grab for free. Music will be played by the Cumberland Mountain Boys.
“It’s put on completely by the recovery community, Family Wellness court, Jackson County Drug court and otherwise, there are some people that aren’t necessarily either one of those programs. It’s to celebrate the freedom of our county around Independence Day but it’s also to celebrate the freedom we enjoy from addiction,” Circuit Judge John Graham said.
The Freedom Celebration will have barbecue, with fixings, watermelon, ice cream and drinks all free of charge for the community.
“It’ll be a great day, everybody is invited. All free, the money for it has been donated by merchants and individuals in the community. No taxpayer money spent on it,” Graham said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.