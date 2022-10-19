The Dolly Parton Imagination Library has been around since 1995 when Parton launched the program for her home county in Tennessee.
Now, it has come to Jackson County, and volunteers are working hard to make sure that every eligible child in the county benefits.
Led by Debbie Barclay, the volunteers met last week to get the program started. When the program was first announced, over 1,000 children almost immediately applied to be enrolled.
Parton takes care of everything once a child is approved. The program is totally free in Tennessee, but in Alabama someone has to be responsible for the postage. The IMPACT Learning Center is coordinating this effort, but help is needed from the community.
The mission statement for the local group states a goal to introduce reading and all it accomplishes early in a child’s life. They believe this will increase literacy within Jackson County.
If a child is enrolled at birth, that child will have received 60 books by the time he/she enters kindergarten.
You can help by donating to this program to help local children. For a $26 donation, you can sponsor a child for one year. A donation of $126 sponsors a child for all five years. Any donation will be greatly appreciated.
These can be made on line at the website https://imaginationlibrary.com or may be mailed to IMPACT at 23123 John T. Reid Parkway. Be sure you select Jackson County as the affiliate for your on line donation. If you mail a check, please designate that it is for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Jackson County.
Volunteers will be contacting the local daycare facilities in an effort to enroll children. “We need people all over Jackson County to help us find the kids that are not so visible,” stated Barclay.
The goal is to enroll 2,700 children which would cost about $70,000 per year. Some money has already come in to allow for the first books to be ordered next month. It is important that the community understand that funding will need to come from the public, civic groups, businesses, and individuals. IMPACT is just the instrument to spearhead this program which has finally arrived thanks to the hard of work of IMPACT. It is the 501(c)3 non-profit partner which is able to get non-profit mailing rates for the local program. This is required for the program.
The volunteers are working on some fundraising ideas, so be on the alert for those. There will be opportunities for helping this program. March is Literacy Month, so be looking for something special that month.
This program provides free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five regardless of their family’s income. These Blue Ribbon Books are selected by a Book Selection Committee. The Little Engine that Could is the first book a newborn receives with Look Out Kindergarten, Here I Come being the last book sent on the child’s fifth birthday. Books are age appropriate and change as the child ages.
Parents can easily enroll their children on the website. Once the child is approved, their name is placed on the mailing list. Books will be sent to the child using the address provided on the enrollment form.
Parton started this program to create a love of reading for the children in her home county in Tennessee, but the program has grown to include Australia, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and all of the United States. This program has sent out over two million books to date, and that increases each year.
“When I was growing up in the hills of East Tennessee, I knew my dreams would come true I know there are children in your community with their own dreams. They dream of becoming a doctor or an inventor or a minister. Who knows, maybe there is a little girl whose dream is to be a writer and singer,” said Parton. “The seeds of these dreams are often found in books, and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world.”
If you would like to become a volunteer with this program or have questions, you may call IMPACT at 256-218-2121 or email Dpl.impact@gmail.com for Barclay.
