A Woodville man was convicted late last week in connection with abusing a 20-month-old child in September 2019.

A Jackson County Jury found Layne Heath Gerbig, 27 of Woodville, guilty of child abuse. According to court testimony, Gerbig was dating the child’s mother at the time of the incident. Testimony also revealed the child suffered cigarette burns to his hand and top of the head. He also suffered injuries to his face and bruises on both sides of his head.

