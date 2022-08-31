A Woodville man was convicted late last week in connection with abusing a 20-month-old child in September 2019.
A Jackson County Jury found Layne Heath Gerbig, 27 of Woodville, guilty of child abuse. According to court testimony, Gerbig was dating the child’s mother at the time of the incident. Testimony also revealed the child suffered cigarette burns to his hand and top of the head. He also suffered injuries to his face and bruises on both sides of his head.
Gerbig was arrested following the 2019 incident and later indicted by a grand jury.
Today, the child is fine, according to testimony by his grandmother. The grandmother said the child has received counseling and is making significant improvement.
Gerbig will be sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 21 by Circuit Judge John Graham, where he will face up to 10 years and will serve two years in prison.
“On behalf of the family, we are pleased with the verdict,” said Jackson County District Attorney Jason Pierce. “The family finally had its day of justice.
Gerbig, who had been out of jail on a $75,000 bond, was taken into custody following the trial and remains in the Jackson County Jail.
