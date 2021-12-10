Brown-Forman, one of the largest American-owned spirits and wine companies and the 10th largest global spirits company, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Stevenson, Alabama cooperage. Brown-Forman offers a broad portfolio of brands including Jack Daniels, the number one best-selling American Whiskey. The 55-acre site located north of Stevenson is a saw mill and spirits company where grade white oak logs are used to produce the famous whiskey barrels.
Brown-Forman Cooperage has made a significant impact on the local community within Jackson County, Alabama. In 2021 alone, the Brown-Forman Stevenson Mill Foundation made charitable contributions to Jackson County Christmas Charities, Mountain Lakes Christmas Charities Angel Tree, Arc of Jackson County, Veteran’s Park, Spay/Neuter of Jackson County, Buddy Bags, Children’s of Alabama, Life Resources of Jackson County, Alabama Treasure Forest Association, Scottsboro Boys Museum, plus many other contributions.
“Each of our brands has a story and a homeplace. Jack Daniel and Lynchburg is the granddaddy of over 150 years of stories and homeplace. Our story and home in Stevenson, Alabama is very important to us. To succeed and enjoy our community, it is important to be giving to our community. It’s no secret that the more we give, the more blessings are returned to us,” says Mill Manager, Howard Burcham. Charity Committee Chair, Kendra Barclay, along with other Charity Team Members, Howard Hughes, Tenechia Jackson, Ryan Matthews, Erica Nicholson, Harvey Hitchcock are proud of the contributions that have been made and the impact it has had on the local community.
“We are grateful to have Brown-Forman as an employer within Jackson County and are appreciative of their significant philanthropy within the community,” says Rick Roden, Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce CEO/President.
Brown-Forman Stevenson Mill employs 34 people and continue to experience excellent growth. They are excited about their future and currently have job openings for those interested in joining their team. Visit www.brown-forman.com to learn more and apply.
