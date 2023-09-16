A kindergarten teacher was added to the Nelson Elementary School staff to help lower the classroom numbers and several TEAMS contracts were approved at the September meeting of the Scottsboro Board of Education. They also hired a new chief financial officer for the system.
Nelson Elementary School Principal Joanna Montes introduced her newest faculty member. Karen Armstrong was hired as a kindergarten teacher at Nelson, effective Sept. 11. Caroline Emily Womack was also hired for Nelson where she will be an instructional assistant, effective Sept. 11.
Other new employees, effective Sept. 11, include:
- Billie Burns, custodian, Collins Intermediate School
- Courtney Carter, bus driver
- Sabre Wilkes, instructional assistant, Collins Intermediate School
Transfers, TEAM Contracts
- Frances Coleman from 189 day TEAMS science teacher (one year preliminary TEAMS Contract) to 189 day TEAMS science teach (three year advanced TEAMS Contract), Scottsboro High School, retroactive to August 1
- Mary Margaret Johnson from 189 day TEAMS science teacher (one year preliminary TEAMS Contract) to 189 day TEAMS science teacher (three year advanced TEAMS Contract), Scottsboro Junior High School, retroactive to August 1
- Jennifer Paradise from 189 day TEAMS math/science teacher (one year preliminary TEAMS Contract) to 189 day TEAMS math/science teacher (five year advanced TEAMS Contract), Collins Intermediate School, retroactive to August 1
- Lynn Steckel from 187 day math teacher to 189 day TEAMS math teacher (five year advanced TEAMS Contract), Scottsboro High School, retroactive to August 1
- Kerry Townson from 189 day TEAMS science teacher (one year preliminary TEAMS Contract) to 189 day TEAMS science teacher (three year advanced TEAMS Contract), Scottsboro High School, retroactive to August 1
- Cindy Wade from 187 math teacher to 189 TEAMS math teacher (one year preliminary TEAMS Contract), Scottsboro High School, retroactive to August 1
- Elizabeth Stout as Scottsboro City Schools Chief Financial Officer
Leaves approved
- Mary Margaret Johnson, science teacher, Scottsboro Junior High School, from November 6-December 15
- Pama Clements, CNP worker, Collins Intermediate School, August 16-Novermber 17
- Gerad Culver, mechanic, July 24-Sept. 5
- Angela Stubblefield, secretary, Nelson Elementary School, August 1-11
TEAMS stands for Teacher Excellence and Accountability for Mathematics and Science. These teachers must teach math or science in grades 6-12 and hold the appropriate certificate endorsements. There are several types of contracts as well as pay incentives. If the teacher holds advanced credentials, he/she is eligible for an Advanced TEAMS Contract for a period up to three years. If the teacher does not currently hold but is planning to obtain advanced credentials, then he/she is eligible for a one year Preliminary TEAMS Contract which is renewable from three to six years.
