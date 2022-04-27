On Monday afternoon, seventh grade honors history from Scottsboro Junior High School arrive at the park, where veterans Jim Olynec, Myron Dawson, Raymond Brandon and Jason Joose await at the Brotherhood Pavilion. Before beginning, Joose, who will lead the tour, explains the history behind the pavilion, telling the story of 151st Engineering Battalion, started by Jackson County natives Charles Raymond Bradford, Jr. and Mark Scott Skelton. The two led 164 soldiers into the Korean War, with all 164 coming back.
As they move from the brotherhood pavilion towards the entrance to the park, Jim Olynec shows the students the donor panel, giving time to explain to the students that the park was a project that was led by the community, even sharing the story of an old woman scraping together a few dollars she had to donate in honor of her loved ones who served.
“We’ve been blown away by the support the community has for veterans,” Vice President of the Veterans Memorial Park board Jim Blackburn said.
Afterwards, the tour officially begins, with Joose showing the students the military displays the park currently has, such as the cobra helicopter, M103 army tank, naval anchor and cannon.
As they walk across monument circle, the students learn about the six branches of the military, with the granite monuments surrounding the circle recognizing each of these branches as well as another monument for the POW/MIA soldiers.
After giving the students some time to explore and read the plaques for a quiz at the end of the tour, the veterans take the students over to the honor wall. The honor wall is a wall with the 227 names inscribed of Jackson County service members who were killed in combat. Blackburn noted that in an earlier tour, he saw several students get close to the wall, carefully reading the names shown.
“That stuff means the world to us,” Blackburn said.
After telling the students about the sacrifices the soldiers made, Joose and the rest of the veterans present show the students how to stand position. Make a fist with your thumb out, arms put down your side without stiffness, feet facing 45 degrees outward, knees bent slightly, head up, back straight, eyes forward. They then ask for students to place their hands over their hearts as they say the pledge of allegiance. Hands still over the students’ hearts and veterans still saluting, Bradford gets out his bugle and plays TAPS, honoring each of the soldiers listed on the honor wall.
After it’s finished playing, the veterans thank the students for coming out and dismisses the class.
“Personally, it blesses my heart to have them come over, to give a little your and have them go out and look at the displays and a lot of them will ask questions. If you ask them before they go out, they may not have any questions then when they come back, they got a million questions,” Bradford said “I get a real blessing out of it. It’s something that we don’t have to do but we want to do. I get a real blessing in my heart after I carry kids out here.”
This is the sixth class that the veterans have toured the park with this Spring, with a couple more currently scheduled. Blackburn hopes to see more classes reach out about this opportunity.
“It doesn’t have to be a history class, I don’t care what class it is, it can be a typing class. We do this stuff for the kids,” Blackburn said.
Veterans Memorial Park will offer tours to any class grades 6-12. To contact about tours, teacher can reach out to Raymond Brandon at (256)647-1361 or Jim Blackburn at (256)244-4476 or by emailing jeblackburn@gmail.com.
